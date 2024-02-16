Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new website ‘spiteful attack' on real Royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new website ‘spiteful attack' on real Royal family
Agencies
11:09 PM | February 16, 2024
International

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new website is "full of exaggeration and pomposity.”


The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rebranded by launching Sussex.com, which displayed Meghan's coat of arms and discussed their kids' royal titles.

 
Royal experts have been dubbing the duo’s new website "very exploitative" accusing them of “cashing in” on their titles.

In a conversation with Angela Levin, GB News’ host Nana Akua said the rebrand was "full of exaggeration and pomposity,” adding that it is a "spiteful attack on the real royals who must do something.”

Sharing her two cents on the matter, Levin said, "I think their ploy, which has been going quietly perhaps undercover most of the time since they left the Royal Family, was to produce a different sort of modern, woke, trendy Royal Family wherever they are.”

"At the moment, it's in America. So that's where they're trying to do it,” she added. "And the absolute cheek take to take the coat of arms.”

Alexei Navalny, Russia's opposition leader, is dead, authorities say

“And it's just Meghan, it's not Harry. And then to put that at the top of their website,” Levin said.
 

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024