Private US spaceship takes off for the Moon

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER - A US spaceship attempting a lunar landing lifted off early Thursday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the second such private-led effort this year after the first ended in failure. Intuitive Machines, the Houston company leading mission “IM-1,” hopes to become the first non-government entity to achieve a soft touchdown on the Moon, and to land the first US robot on the surface since the Apollo missions more than five decades ago. Its hexagonal-shaped Nova-C lander named “Odysseus” blasted off on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 01:06 am Thursday local time (0606 GMT). IM-1 was supposed to blast off on Wednesday, but the launch was postponed after SpaceX discovered abnormal temperatures as it attempted to fuel up the lander. The lander has a new type of super­cooled liquid methane and oxygen engine giving it the power to reach its destination quickly, avoiding pro­longed exposure to a region of high radiation surrounding the Earth known as the Van Allen belt. Intuitive Machine’s Trent Martin told report­ers this week that the “opportunity to return the United States to the Moon for the first time since 1972 is a feat of engineering that demands a hun­ger to explore.” Despite the postpone­ment, the craft is still due to reach its landing site Malapert A on February 22, an impact crater 300 kilometers (180 miles) from the south pole.