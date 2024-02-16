Private US spaceship takes off for the Moon

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER - A US spaceship attempting a lunar landing lifted off early Thursday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the second such private-led effort this year after the first ended in failure. Intuitive Machines, the Houston company leading mission “IM-1,” hopes to become the first non-government entity to achieve a soft touchdown on the Moon, and to land the first US robot on the surface since the Apollo missions more than five decades ago. Its hexagonal-shaped Nova-C lander named “Odysseus” blasted off on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 01:06 am Thursday local time (0606 GMT). IM-1 was supposed to blast off on Wednesday, but the launch was postponed after SpaceX discovered abnormal temperatures as it attempted to fuel up the lander. The lander has a new type of supercooled liquid methane and oxygen engine giving it the power to reach its destination quickly, avoiding prolonged exposure to a region of high radiation surrounding the Earth known as the Van Allen belt. Intuitive Machine’s Trent Martin told reporters this week that the “opportunity to return the United States to the Moon for the first time since 1972 is a feat of engineering that demands a hunger to explore.” Despite the postponement, the craft is still due to reach its landing site Malapert A on February 22, an impact crater 300 kilometers (180 miles) from the south pole.