Protest over ‘election rigging’ disrupts life in NW

MIRANSHAH - The usual activities have ground to a halt as members and supporters of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have persisted with their sit-ins and road blockades across various locations in North Waziristan tribal district for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, alleging electoral fraud. Local residents have endured significant difficulties due to the closure of major and secondary roads at various points, leading to the suspension of vehicular traffic in the district.
NDM and PTI supporters have maintained their protest sit-ins in several areas, including Miranshah and Darpakhel, to condemn the reported killing of their activists and manipulation of election outcomes in the NA-40 constituency. The PTI-affiliated independent candidate, Aurangzeb Khan’s supporters, have been demonstrating for the past six days, demanding electoral fairness in the recent polls, threatening to prolong the protests until their candidate’s victory is officially recognized.
Aurangzeb announced during a press briefing that he had petitioned the Election Commission of Pakistan for a stay on the results notification, which he claims was granted. Furthermore, elders from Mohsin Dawar’s Darpakhel tribe have submitted a list of demands to the authorities. They have urged the government to declare NDM candidates victorious in NA-40, PK-103, and PK-104, and to initiate legal action against those responsible for the shooting incident that resulted in casualties among party workers and supporters.
It is noteworthy that Mufti Misbahuddin, the candidate from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF), was declared the winner four days after the elections. A firing incident occurred during a protest by NDM workers against the delay in election results in North Waziristan, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to six others, including NDM Chairman Mohsin Dawar.
