Protest over ‘election rigging’ disrupts life in NW

MIRANSHAH - The usual activities have ground to a halt as members and sup­porters of the National Democrat­ic Movement (NDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have per­sisted with their sit-ins and road blockades across various locations in North Waziristan tribal district for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, alleging electoral fraud. Local residents have endured sig­nificant difficulties due to the clo­sure of major and secondary roads at various points, leading to the suspension of vehicular traffic in the district.

NDM and PTI supporters have maintained their protest sit-ins in several areas, including Miran­shah and Darpakhel, to condemn the reported killing of their activ­ists and manipulation of election outcomes in the NA-40 constituen­cy. The PTI-affiliated independent candidate, Aurangzeb Khan’s sup­porters, have been demonstrat­ing for the past six days, demand­ing electoral fairness in the recent polls, threatening to prolong the protests until their candidate’s vic­tory is officially recognized.

Aurangzeb announced during a press briefing that he had peti­tioned the Election Commission of Pakistan for a stay on the results notification, which he claims was granted. Furthermore, elders from Mohsin Dawar’s Darpakhel tribe have submitted a list of demands to the authorities. They have urged the government to declare NDM candidates victorious in NA-40, PK-103, and PK-104, and to initiate le­gal action against those responsi­ble for the shooting incident that resulted in casualties among party workers and supporters.

It is noteworthy that Mufti Mis­bahuddin, the candidate from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF), was declared the winner four days after the elections. A firing inci­dent occurred during a protest by NDM workers against the de­lay in election results in North Wa­ziristan, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to six others, including NDM Chairman Mohsin Dawar.

