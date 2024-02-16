PSL 9: Who is going to enthrall spectators in opening ceremony tomorrow?  

The ninth edition of the PSL is all set to commence tomorrow, when Lahore Qalandars, two-time champions (2022 and 2023), will take on Islamabad United, who are also two-time champions (2016 and 2018), in the opening fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The ceremony will kick off at 6:30 pm with an array of exciting performances from renowned artists Arif Lohar, Natasha Baig, Pop Band Noori, and the singers of the PSL 9 anthem song Ali Zafar and Aima Baig. Fans will also be treated to spectacular fireworks and a mesmerizing laser show.

The tournament will see four cities, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi host 34 matches of the marquee event.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore stadium will host its first opening ceremony of the PSL.