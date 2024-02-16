PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,133 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Ex­change (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1,133.78 points, a negative change of 1.82 percent, closing at 61,020.06 points against 62,153.84 points the previous trading day. A total of 345,126,091 shares valuing Rs.11.873 billion were traded during the day as compared to 303,886,073 shares valuing Rs.14.687 billion the last day.

Some 344 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 85 of them re­corded gains and 238 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained un­changed. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 33,326,471 shares at Rs 4.3 per share, PIAC(A) with 28,606,500 shares at Rs 10.61 per share and Media Times Limited with 22,428,500 shares at Rs 1.98 per share.