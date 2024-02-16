Friday, February 16, 2024
PTI-backed PA member Ahmar Rashid arrested

February 16, 2024
LAHORE  -  Ahmar Rashid Bhatti, an indepen­dent candidate supported by PTI from PP 165 Lahore, has been de­tained by law enforcement au­thorities. Confirming the arrest, Bhatti’s father stated that his son was apprehended by the Town­ship police station and was sought after in various legal cases.

The police took swift action today, apprehending Bhatti and trans­ferring him to the township police station. Concurrently, the politi­cal landscape in Punjab witnesses an influx of independent members pledging allegiance to the PML-N.

