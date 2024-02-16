PTI-backed PA member Ahmar Rashid arrested

LAHORE - Ahmar Rashid Bhatti, an independent candidate supported by PTI from PP 165 Lahore, has been detained by law enforcement authorities. Confirming the arrest, Bhatti’s father stated that his son was apprehended by the Township police station and was sought after in various legal cases.
The police took swift action today, apprehending Bhatti and transferring him to the township police station. Concurrently, the political landscape in Punjab witnesses an influx of independent members pledging allegiance to the PML-N.