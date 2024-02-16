PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami join forces against 'electoral rigging'

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will collaborate with other political groups against the “electoral rigging” and formulate a joint action plan, party leader Asad Qaiser stated on Friday after a significant session with leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

The meeting reportedly took place at the residence of JI leader Mian Muhammad Aslam. Led by Asad Qaiser, the PTI delegation comprised Barrister Saif, Shaukat Yousafzai and others.

Addressing a joint presser with Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch, Asad Qaiser said that the theft of public mandate in the Feb 8 elections was unprecedented.

The PTI leader appealed to the public to participate in nationwide protest called against the 'electoral rigging' on Saturday (tomorrow).

Qaiser vowed to unite other parties against the rigging and come up with a joint action plan.

He asserted that from now on, decisions in the country would not be made in closed rooms but by the people themselves.

The PTI leader observed that political instability in the country had increased further after the elections.

Rejecting the election results, JI leader Liaquat Baloch said that the election results had been forcefully changed and the public mandate stolen.

Baloch demanded that Sikander Sultan Raja resign as the chief election commissioner.

He mentioned that Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Majlis-e-Shura would convene on Saturday, followed by a session of the party’s executive council, where the action plan would be announced.