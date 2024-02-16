PTI, JI in talks to form government in KP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) once again came closer to form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and centre.

PTI’s senior leader Sardar Latif Khosa has talked to JI’s deputy emir Liaqat Baloch to discuss the ongoing political situation.

Earlier, PTI was interested to form government in KP with the support of JI but the later wanted to expand the power-sharing formula to the centre.

Speaking to Liaqat Baloch via telephone, Khosa said that he will again reach to the JI leadership after meeting the PTI founder today.

The deputy emir of JI said that the doors of dialogue are always open between the political parties.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PTI wanted to visit the JI leadership in order to seek their support for forming government in KP.

PTI leader Amir Dogar has made a contact with JI's spokesperson in this regard.

“We’ll let them know the time and venue of the meeting after discussing the matter with the top leadership,” JI’s spokesperson Qaiser Sharif said.