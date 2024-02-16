Friday, February 16, 2024
PTI leaders Atif Khan, Shahram Tarkai granted bail

Our Staff Reporter
February 16, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN  -  Peshawar region’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) In­formation Secretary, Adil Nawaz, announced that the newly elected MNAs supported by PTI, Atif Khan and Shahram Tarkai, successfully secured bail after ap­pearing in the anti-corruption court and ATC court. Adil Nawaz, speaking to the media, revealed that Atif Khan obtained pre-arrest bail in two cases and also secured pre-arrest bail in the ATC court.

He further mentioned that the Peshawar High Court had recently approved the protective bail for Atif Khan and Shahram Tarkai. Following this approval, the two leaders, charged in incidents from May 9th, appeared in the ATC court and Sessions Court, where bail was granted in FIR 833 and FIR No. 832.

Present at the occasion were former Assistant Advo­cate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Riaz Pandakhel Ad­vocate, Mardan District Bar Association’s former pres­ident Islam Wardak Advocate, newly elected MPAs Tariq Mehmood, Tufail Anjum, Ameer Farzand, District President of ILF Azhar Rahim Advocate, General Secre­tary Alamgir Khan Advocate, and members of ILF.

Our Staff Reporter

