Friday, February 16, 2024
PTI opts for opposition in Center, Punjab: Barrister Saif

PTI opts for opposition in Center, Punjab: Barrister Saif
Web Desk
10:04 PM | February 16, 2024
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced sitting on opposition benches in Centre and Punjab.

This was announced by PTI leader Barrister Saif after meeting Aftab Sherpao, head of the National Watan Party.

A PTI delegation led by Asad Qaiser met Sherpao. The delegation included Barrister Saif, Shaukat Yousafzai, and others.

Sherpao, Ahmad Nawaz Jadoon, and other leaders welcomed the PTI delegation. The meeting exchanged views on matters related to elections.

Both the parties reached consensus on protesting against rigged elections.

The PTI delegation conveyed the PTI founder’s message to Sherpao, stating that they wanted his support against rigging in the general elections across the country.

Sherpao also expressed his reservations about the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI leader Barrister Saif said, “We have arrived here to talk to Sherpao on the directives of PTI founder. The former prime minister instructed us to engage with political parties regarding rigging in the Feb 8 polls.”

“The trust of the voters has been betrayed, which is an important issue for Pakistan and Parliament. This puts blame on politicians and parties. We have decided to sit in opposition in the federal and Punjab,” said Saif.

National Watan Party leader Sikandar Sherpao welcomed the PTI delegation, saying that PTI has taken a positive step.

“We also have reservations about the Feb 8 elections. We understand that transparent elections did not take place. The country is going through a difficult situation, and political parties should sit together and find solutions to all issues,” he added.

Web Desk

National

