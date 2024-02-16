PTI’s Haleem Adil released from jail

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh has been released from Central Jail Karachi after spend­ing over five months behind bars in cases pertaining to May 9 riots and land grabbing.

According to details, the PTI Sindh chief’s release order was is­sued after he obtained bail in doz­ens of cases from different courts. Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested on 30th August 2023 from out­side the Sindh High Court (SHC) after he arrived at the court, seek­ing bail to prevent the arrest af­termath of the 9th May riots.

On the occasion of his release, PTI workers were also present outside the Central Jail Karachi. PTI Sindh Spokesman said that Haleem Adil Sheikh has obtained bail in all 40 cases registered in different police stations on charges of land grabbing and the May 9 riots.

Haleem Adil Sheikh also con­tested the elections from NA-238 from behind bars and finished as runner-up with 36875 votes. The seat was won by Muttahida Qa­umi Movement-Pakistan’s Sadiq Iftikhar with 54884 votes.