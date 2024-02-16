PTI’s Omar Ayub, Aslam Iqbal ‘in hiding’ nominated as PM, Punjab CM

Gohar rules out power-sharing with PML-N, PPP, MQM-P n Announces peaceful protests across country tomorrow against alleged vote-rigging n Asad Qaiser says Imran has assigned him to engage with JUI-F, ANP, QWP n Imran urges US to clean its past by keeping an eye on rigging in Pakistan’s elections: Saif n Aslam Iqbal declared PO in May 9 case.
ISLAMBAD/LAHORE - Following the split mandate in the general elections held on February 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday nominated party loyalists Omar Ayub Khan and Mian Aslam Iqbal for the slots of Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister respectively.
The party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan also nominated Aqibullah Khan, brother of former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, for the position of speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly where it has a two-third majority.
PTI also announced that it will nominate a candidate for the position of Balochistan CM after consulting the local party leader Salar Khan Kakar. The party actually first nominated Salar for the slot but later issued a clarification after coming to know that he is not a member of the provincial legislature.
In another major development, PTI also decided to open talks with its arch rival Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in a move to forge a political alliance against its opponents. However, the party refuted media claims about its backdoor contacts with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to form a government in the Centre.
PTI-backed independents have got a lion’s share in the National Assembly as they are in the lead followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
All these developments came after PTI leaders including Gohar Ali Khan and Asad Qaiser held a number of meetings with imprisoned ex-premier and party founder Imran Khan in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.
While speaking to reporters outside the jail following his meeting, Gohar said that Khan had picked Omar, who is in hiding after he was booked in several cases following May 9 riots, for the slot of PM and Aslam for CM Punjab position. Aslam was declared as proclaimed offender by Lahore anti-terrorism court on Thursday.
Gohar said the PTI’s nominations for the National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker would be announced in the upcoming days. PTI leader Gohar further said that the party would not engage in power-sharing with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P. Imran Khan has clearly said that the politics of PTI was not for power-sharing but for the public, he said.
“We will do strong opposition until our full mandate is returned,” he said, adding that PTI was in the position to form governments in the Centre, Punjab and KP. He claimed that PTI actually had won 180 seats but its mandate was stolen. He appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the judiciary to decide appeals of the party against rigging in 70 constituencies.
Gohar announced that PTI would hold a peaceful protest across the country on Saturday after (February 17) against widespread rigging. He further said that PTI was being marginalized and the power being handed over to PML-N which has “zero credibility”
Gohar invited all other political parties to join the PTI protest and named JUI-F, Grand Democratic Alliance, Jamaat-i-Islami, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and Awami National Party.
In response to a question, he refuted reports about contacts with the PPP and about forming a coalition with the PTI-Parliamentarians.
PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat talking on the occasion indicated that PTI would finally hold a sit-in in Islamabad to protest against rigging.
Earlier in the day, PTI leader Asad Qaiser in his media interaction outside the jail said the incarcerated party leader had assigned him to engage with all those political parties protesting the election results. He referred to JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Awami National Party (ANP) and Qaumi Watan Party.
I would myself reach out to these political parties to invite them to join the PTI protest against rigging, he added.
He also made it clear that PTI-backed winning candidates would not resign from the assemblies in any condition. “They would sit in the assemblies,” he added.
PTI leader and former Senator Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif talking on the occasion said Khan had conveyed a special message regarding the statement issued by the US on the general elections.
“Imran Khan has sent a message that the US has a chance to clean its past by keeping an eye on rigging in Pakistan’s elections,” he said. He quoting Khan said that the US in the past had either supported dictators or the corrupt leaders and democracy was ridiculed by bringing such people.
“US should pressurize those involved in rigging instead of issuing cosmetic statements,” he said.
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk, during May 9 riots.
The leaders include Azam Khan Swati, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by the police for the purpose.
The investigation officer had filed the application for declaring the PTI leaders proclaimed offenders, stating that hectic efforts were made for the arrest of the accused but they could not be arrested as they went into hiding to avoid arrest. He submitted that non-bailable arrest warrants had already been issued against the accused, but they failed to surrender to the law. He requested the court to declare the accused proclaimed offenders. Naseerabad police had registered a case against the PTI leaders.
Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday allowed attachment of moveable and immoveable properties of nine absconding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery Chowk, during May 9 riots.
The leaders include Azam Khan Swati, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, and Hamid Raza.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders on an application, filed by the police for the purpose. The investigation officer had submitted the application, stating that the accused were absconding to avoid arrest in the case. He pleaded with the court to allow attachment of properties of the accused.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for torching police vehicles near Rahat bakery in cantonment area on May 9.