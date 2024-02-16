PTI team meets US, UK envoys, briefs on polls rigging

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has reached out to the United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and British High Commissioner Jenes Marriott and took them into confidence on the alleged rigging in elections and sought their government’s role in pressing Pakistani authorities on accepting the PTI mandate. PTI senior leader Rauf Hasan met US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and British High Commissioner Jenes Marriott at the residence of Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsas. The meeting continued for two hours during which the post-elections situation came under discussion. The PTI leader briefed the envoys about the alleged rigging in the elections. The efforts by PTI to form a coalition government in centre, KP and Punjab also came under discussion on the occasion. The PTI relations and policy with United States, UK and Europe also came under discussion. The US, UK envoys assured that their govts fully support resumption of truly democratic process in Pakistan.