PTI team meets US, UK envoys, briefs on polls rigging

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has reached out to the United States Ambassador to Paki­stan Donald Blome and Brit­ish High Commissioner Jenes Marriott and took them into confidence on the alleged rig­ging in elections and sought their government’s role in pressing Pakistani authori­ties on accepting the PTI mandate. PTI senior leader Rauf Hasan met US Ambas­sador to Pakistan Donald Blome and British High Com­missioner Jenes Marriott at the residence of Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Il­sas. The meeting continued for two hours during which the post-elections situation came under discussion. The PTI leader briefed the envoys about the alleged rigging in the elections. The efforts by PTI to form a coalition gov­ernment in centre, KP and Punjab also came under dis­cussion on the occasion. The PTI relations and policy with United States, UK and Europe also came under discussion. The US, UK envoys assured that their govts fully support resumption of truly demo­cratic process in Pakistan.