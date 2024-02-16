Friday, February 16, 2024
Quetta Gladiators sign partnership with Stile ahead of PSL 9

Staff Reporter
February 16, 2024
LAHORE   -   Former champions Quetta Gladiators signed a partner­ship with Stile, renowned for its unmatched quality tiles, ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9. The MoU ceremony held here at a local hotel on Thursday saw the presence of Quetta Gladi­ators’ dignitaries including owner Nadeem Omar, head coach Shane Watson, captain Rilee Rossouw, former cap­tain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Team Director Moin Khan, Manag­ers Azam Khan and Nabeel Hashmi, alongside Stile CEO Masood Jaffery. Expressing his gratitude, Nadeem Omar welcomed the collaboration with Stile, highlighting the PSL’s competitive nature. “I am profoundly thankful to Mr. Masood for choosing to partner with the Gladiators. The PSL is among the world’s most challenging leagues, teeming with elite fast bowl­ers and enigmatic spinners, demanding exceptional skill levels from the players.” Shane Watson said: “We are entering an exciting phase with a robust team lineup. I am eager to see what we can achieve in this season.” Stile’s CEO Masood Jaffery said: “Our commitment to excel­lence has led us to elevate our standards to match Eu­ropean quality, making our products a staple in homes across Pakistan. With our re­cent advancements and free design services, we aspire to make tiles a lifestyle choice for our customers.” 

