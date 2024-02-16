RPO inaugurates special initiative police station Mian Channu

KHANEWAL - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary alongwith DPO Rana Umar Farooq inau­gurated Special Initiative Police Station Sadr Mian Channu.

DSP Mian Channu Mu­hammad Saleem Khan, SHO Rao Zeeshan, Incharge De­velopment Waqar Bhatti and other police officers were present.

The RPO made detailed inspection of the waiting room, conciliation commit­tee room, front desk, SHO room, departments related to the working affairs of the police.

The DPO gave briefing about policing facilities and services, practical mea­sures to make police work­ing more efficient and pro­vide modern policing, best environment and facilities in police stations and com­plete brief on transfer of 11 police stations of Khanewal to Special Initiative Police Stations protocol.

The RPO, while appreci­ating the excellent work of DPO Khanewal and his team, said that the establishment of Special Initiative Police Stations under the police and people-friendly policy of Punjab IG Dr Usman An­war was a great step and the initiative and the police station is proving to be a milestone in changing the Thana culture. The purpose of Special Initiative Police Stations was to provide services to the citizens in a clean and comfortable envi­ronment with trained pub­lic public-friendly staff by eliminating the traditional concept of police stations so that the citizens feel safe in the police stations.

He further said that zero-tolerance policy will be ad­opted against those respon­sible for corruption and abuse of authority.

He directed the police officials, police officers to resolve the problems of the citizens while treating them politely.