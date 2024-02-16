Rs600m tax evaders escape Gulberg Police custody

KARACHI - Two prisoners jailed for evad­ing taxes worth Rs600 million have managed to escape from police custody, raising serious concerns about the competence of law enforcement agencies, particularly the Gulberg Police. The fugitives were apprehended by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Karachi before being handed over to the Gulberg Po­lice for further investigation. The escape of the accused has highlighted glaring lapses in the handling of high-profile cases by the Gulberg Police, prompt­ing widespread criticism and demands for accountability. The suspects were facing charges re­lated to tax evasion amounting to a staggering Rs600 million, underscoring the significance of their apprehension and subse­quent legal proceedings. Follow­ing their escape, a case was reg­istered against police Muharrar Bilal and the two absconders.