Rs600m tax evaders escape Gulberg Police custody

KARACHI - Two prisoners jailed for evading taxes worth Rs600 million have managed to escape from police custody, raising serious concerns about the competence of law enforcement agencies, particularly the Gulberg Police. The fugitives were apprehended by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Karachi before being handed over to the Gulberg Police for further investigation. The escape of the accused has highlighted glaring lapses in the handling of high-profile cases by the Gulberg Police, prompting widespread criticism and demands for accountability. The suspects were facing charges related to tax evasion amounting to a staggering Rs600 million, underscoring the significance of their apprehension and subsequent legal proceedings. Following their escape, a case was registered against police Muharrar Bilal and the two absconders.