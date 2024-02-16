Rupee sheds 6 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The rupee on Thursday weak­ened by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs279.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.31. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs279.15 and Rs281.95, respectively. The price of the Euro in­creased by 95 paisas to close at Rs299.85 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.90, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs1.86, whereas an in­crease of 05 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.50 compared to the last closing of Rs350.45. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs76.06 and Rs74.49.