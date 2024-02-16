Russia and Ukraine exchange air attacks after sinking of Russian warship

KYIV - Russia and Ukraine exchanged air attacks on Thurs­day, with Moscow targeting cities across Ukraine and Kyiv striking the Russian border city of Bel­gorod, one day after Kyiv said it sank another Rus­sian warship off the coast of Crimea. At least seven people were reported injured after attacks on Kyiv, Lviv and the eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, and in­fastructure facilities were damaged, in a string of attacks launched by Russia early on Thursday.

Hours later, Russian authorities said five people were killed and 18 injured, in a missile strike on the Russian city of Belgorod. The regional gover­nor Vyacheselv Gladkov also said that seven homes were damaged. The city, which sits near the border with northeast Ukraine, has been a hotspot of Rus­sia’s war, as Kyiv looks to bring the conflict home to the Russian people in an effort to dent domestic support for their country’s invasion.

The latest series of strikes follows the damage to Russia’s landing ship Caesar Kunikov, which was attacked with “MAGURA” V5 drones that punctured “critical holes” on its left side before sinking, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said on Tele­gram. Russia has not disclosed if there were casual­ties in that attack. In Zaporizhzhia, the secretary of the city council, Anatolii Kurtiev, said at least four people had been injured and an infrastructure fa­cility damaged. “It is also currently known that apartment buildings, an educational institution, and the premises of a trade facility were damaged,” he said. The head of the Lviv regional military ad­ministration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said strikes had landed in the city injuring at least three people and causing damage to buildings. “A hit to an infra­structure facility in Lviv was documented. The fire continues,” he said, adding, “in 16 residential build­ings on Naukova Street, part of the windows were blown out by the blast wave, cars parked nearby were damaged.” In Kyiv, the city military adminis­tration said missiles had approached the city from multiple directions but that no significant damage or deaths had been reported. “The air raid alert in the capital lasted for more than 2 hours. All enemy missiles flying at Kyiv were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense,” the administration said.

Ukraine’s attack on the warship Wednesday was the latest in a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s navy, as it tries to land both strategic and symbolic blows against Russian forces that an­nexed Crimea in 2014.