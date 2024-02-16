SCCI marks Pak-China bond with art and culture

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Fuad Ishaq, emphasized the unparalleled strength of the Pak-China friendship during an event at China Window Peshawar. Inaugurating a culture exhibition organized by students from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar in connection with the Chinese New Year, Ishaq commended the vibrant artwork and paintings on display. He expressed optimism that such events would enhance awareness of Chinese culture among the citizens of Peshawar.
Highlighting the robust trade, cultural, and tourism ties between Pakistan and China, Ishaq underscored the consistent support China has provided to Pakistan during challenging times. He credited the unyielding leadership of both countries and the initiatives, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), for elevating bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
Regarding CPEC as a game-changer, Ishaq stressed the need for the swift completion of projects, emphasizing the crucial role of technology transformation in CPEC’s success. He expressed hope that both nations would take measures to further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations.
Appreciating the efforts of China Window for organizing events in celebration of the Chinese New Year, Ishaq anticipated that the Chinese Culture Centre in Peshawar would be a significant milestone in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries. The SCCI president later visited the culture exhibition, lauding the artistic endeavors of the students from SBBWU Peshawar and distributed certificates among them.
Meanwhile, China Window, a prominent Chinese cultural center in Peshawar, orchestrated a lively celebration. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport Zafarullah Khan, along with notable figures like Dr. Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah and Fawad Ishaq, joined the event. Students from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University showcased Chinese-themed paintings, and local singers added musical charm.
Provincial ministers emphasized the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan, expressing the sentiment that both nations share joys and sorrows. The celebration signifies Pakistan’s deep affection for China. Minister Zafarullah Khan highlighted the significance of the Chinese New Year, wishing it to be a year of peace and stronger Pakistan-China relations. Dr. Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah extended New Year wishes, foreseeing China’s continued role in Pakistan’s economic development.
Fawad Ishaq underlined the strengthening China-Pakistan friendship, evident in widespread Chinese New Year celebrations across Pakistan. Prof. Dr. Najiba Arif of the Pakistan Academy of Letters commended China’s cooperation, particularly in vital projects like CPEC. The event’s organizers, China Window, received praise, with hopes that the cultural center in Peshawar will further fortify bilateral ties. SCCI President Fawad Ishaq inaugurated a painting exhibition by university students, enhancing the cultural exchange.