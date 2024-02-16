SCCI marks Pak-China bond with art and culture

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Fuad Ish­aq, emphasized the unparalleled strength of the Pak-China friend­ship during an event at China Win­dow Peshawar. Inaugurating a culture exhibition organized by students from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Pesha­war in connection with the Chi­nese New Year, Ishaq commended the vibrant artwork and paintings on display. He expressed optimism that such events would enhance awareness of Chinese culture among the citizens of Peshawar.

Highlighting the robust trade, cultural, and tourism ties between Pakistan and China, Ishaq under­scored the consistent support Chi­na has provided to Pakistan dur­ing challenging times. He credited the unyielding leadership of both countries and the initiatives, par­ticularly the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC), for elevat­ing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Regarding CPEC as a game-changer, Ishaq stressed the need for the swift completion of projects, emphasizing the crucial role of technology transformation in CPEC’s success. He expressed hope that both nations would take measures to further enhance bilat­eral trade and economic relations.

Appreciating the efforts of Chi­na Window for organizing events in celebration of the Chinese New Year, Ishaq anticipated that the Chi­nese Culture Centre in Peshawar would be a significant milestone in strengthening the bilateral rela­tions between the two countries. The SCCI president later visited the culture exhibition, lauding the artistic endeavors of the students from SBBWU Peshawar and dis­tributed certificates among them.

Meanwhile, China Window, a prominent Chinese cultural center in Peshawar, orchestrated a lively celebration. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport Zafarullah Khan, along with notable figures like Dr. Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah and Fawad Ishaq, joined the event. Stu­dents from Shaheed Benazir Bhu­tto Women University showcased Chinese-themed paintings, and lo­cal singers added musical charm.

Provincial ministers emphasized the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan, expressing the sentiment that both nations share joys and sorrows. The cele­bration signifies Pakistan’s deep affection for China. Minister Za­farullah Khan highlighted the sig­nificance of the Chinese New Year, wishing it to be a year of peace and stronger Pakistan-China relations. Dr. Syed Sarfraz Ali Shah extended New Year wishes, foreseeing Chi­na’s continued role in Pakistan’s economic development.

Fawad Ishaq underlined the strengthening China-Pakistan friendship, evident in widespread Chinese New Year celebrations across Pakistan. Prof. Dr. Najiba Arif of the Pakistan Academy of Letters commended China’s cooperation, particularly in vital projects like CPEC. The event’s organizers, Chi­na Window, received praise, with hopes that the cultural center in Pe­shawar will further fortify bilateral ties. SCCI President Fawad Ishaq in­augurated a painting exhibition by university students, enhancing the cultural exchange.