Friday, February 16, 2024
Senegal’s President facing heavy pressure to end political crisis

Agencies
February 16, 2024
International, Newspaper

DAKAR   -  Senegalese President Macky Sall held a cabi­net meeting on Wednes­day facing international and national calls to re-schedule a postponed presidential election and resolve the grave political crisis. The United States, France and the United Nations have strongly supported domestic demands for the vote to go ahead as soon as possible, with fears that tensions could spill over into greater violence. Three people have been killed in pro­tests since Sall post­poned the February 25 vote until December.

Agencies

