Senegal’s President facing heavy pressure to end political crisis

DAKAR - Senegalese President Macky Sall held a cabinet meeting on Wednesday facing international and national calls to re-schedule a postponed presidential election and resolve the grave political crisis. The United States, France and the United Nations have strongly supported domestic demands for the vote to go ahead as soon as possible, with fears that tensions could spill over into greater violence. Three people have been killed in protests since Sall postponed the February 25 vote until December.