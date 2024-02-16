Friday, February 16, 2024
Seven more newly-elected members join PML-N

Web Desk
9:53 PM | February 16, 2024
Seven more newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly and National Assembly joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Six independent candidates, who emerged victorious in provincial constituencies, called on Punjab Chief Minister-nominee Maryam Nawaz and announced their joining of the PML-N.

They are Akbar Hayat Haraj from Khanewal (PP-205), Asghar Hayat from Khanewal (PP-212), Rana Abdul Manan from Muzaffargarh (PP-272), Ahmed Nawaz Nawani from Bhakkar (PP-90) and Amir Inayat who won from PP-92 and PP-93.

Similarly, Rashid Akbar Nawani, who won the National Assembly seat NA-92 from Bhakkar, formally announced his joining of the PML-N.

Maryam Nawaz extended a warm welcome to the newly-elected members, expressing her gratitude at their decision of joining the PML-N.

