Saturday, February 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shaheen, Shadab share warm wishes to Shah brothers ahead of PSL 9

Shaheen, Shadab share warm wishes to Shah brothers ahead of PSL 9
Azhar Khan
11:26 PM | February 16, 2024
Sports

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan have extended their best wishes to the talented Shah brothers (Naseem, Ubaid, and Hunain), expressing hopes for the trio's impressive performance in the PSL and their future contributions to the national team.

During a press conference here at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, Shaheen Shah Afridi highlighted the significance of Naseem Shah's recovery and return. "Pakistan is fortunate to have such top-tier bowlers. With Naseem Shah's recovery, we are eager to see him excel in the PSL. Alongside Haris Rauf, who stands as the best T20 bowler, and myself feeling in top form, it's an honor to lead this formidable unit."

Discussing his own fitness and bowling approach, Shaheen remarked on his readiness and strategic preference for swing over sheer pace, despite his ability to reach speeds of 150 KPH. He also voiced his aspiration for the Shah brothers to represent Pakistan together, adding a familial dimension to the national team's bowling lineup.

PML-N advocates joint effort for Federal Government formation: Saad Rafique

Regrettably, the Qalandars will be without Rashid Khan due to his commitments with the Afghanistan national team. “Lahore Qalandars will miss Rashid Khan as he's world-class, but we have Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan who are two of the best T20 bowlers in the world and we are hopeful of winning the PSL trophy for the third time in a row."

Echoing the sentiments of camaraderie and anticipation, Shadab Khan lauded the Shah brothers for their potential to dazzle Islamabad United fans with their performances. "The prospect of having all three brothers play for the same team is truly extraordinary. Their bowling prowess is undeniable, and we are confident they will delight fans with their skills."

Shadab also reflected on his personal ambitions for PSL 9, aiming to secure the ‘Player of the Tournament title’ and leverage the league as a springboard for his return to the national squad. With strategic simplicity and focus, he looks forward to the challenges ahead, including the crucial role of Tymal Mills and Naseem Shah in bolstering Islamabad United's performance, especially during the critical death overs.

How to get free PUBG UC in Pakistan 2024

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708055523.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024