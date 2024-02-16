Shaheen, Shadab share warm wishes to Shah brothers ahead of PSL 9

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan have extended their best wishes to the talented Shah brothers (Naseem, Ubaid, and Hunain), expressing hopes for the trio's impressive performance in the PSL and their future contributions to the national team.

During a press conference here at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, Shaheen Shah Afridi highlighted the significance of Naseem Shah's recovery and return. "Pakistan is fortunate to have such top-tier bowlers. With Naseem Shah's recovery, we are eager to see him excel in the PSL. Alongside Haris Rauf, who stands as the best T20 bowler, and myself feeling in top form, it's an honor to lead this formidable unit."

Discussing his own fitness and bowling approach, Shaheen remarked on his readiness and strategic preference for swing over sheer pace, despite his ability to reach speeds of 150 KPH. He also voiced his aspiration for the Shah brothers to represent Pakistan together, adding a familial dimension to the national team's bowling lineup.

Regrettably, the Qalandars will be without Rashid Khan due to his commitments with the Afghanistan national team. “Lahore Qalandars will miss Rashid Khan as he's world-class, but we have Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan who are two of the best T20 bowlers in the world and we are hopeful of winning the PSL trophy for the third time in a row."

Echoing the sentiments of camaraderie and anticipation, Shadab Khan lauded the Shah brothers for their potential to dazzle Islamabad United fans with their performances. "The prospect of having all three brothers play for the same team is truly extraordinary. Their bowling prowess is undeniable, and we are confident they will delight fans with their skills."

Shadab also reflected on his personal ambitions for PSL 9, aiming to secure the ‘Player of the Tournament title’ and leverage the league as a springboard for his return to the national squad. With strategic simplicity and focus, he looks forward to the challenges ahead, including the crucial role of Tymal Mills and Naseem Shah in bolstering Islamabad United's performance, especially during the critical death overs.