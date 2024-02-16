Friday, February 16, 2024
SHC orders establishment of special courts across Sindh

Agencies
February 16, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the establishment of special courts across the prov­ince within a month. The orders were passed by SHC judge Justice Salahuddin Panhwar after taking notice of the non-establishment of special courts in the limits of Municipal Corporations despite the passage of 10 years. The judge observed that the Sindh Assembly amended the Special Courts Or­dinance in 2013 and despite passage of 10 years, failed to establish special courts in the limits of Municipal Corporation across the province.

Terming the formation of special courts impera­tive as per the law, the SHC directed the authori­ties for the formation of special courts within a month. Non-compliance will be taken as contempt of court, the SHC judge remarked.

