Friday, February 16, 2024
Sherry confirms nomination of Zardari for presidency

Agencies
February 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Sen­ator Sherry Rehman clarified on Thursday that no formal discussions have taken place with Teh­reek-e-Insaaf (PTI) regarding coalition govern­ment formation. Talking to a private news channel, Senator Rehman emphasized that while there have been discussions with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding government formation, no such talks have occurred with the PTI.

Sherry Rehman expressed openness to dialogue with all parties, stating, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saaf (PTI) seems to be confused; PPP’s doors are open for everyone for discussion.”

Furthermore, she highlighted the ongoing for­mation of provincial committees and the process of provincial government formation with allies.

Senator Rehman said that peaceful protest was the the democratic right of everyone, but apoliti­cal sit-ins and mob demonstrations could under­mine national stability. She underscored the im­portance of political and economic stability for the country’s progress. Responding to a query about the presidential candidacy, Sherry Rehman con­firmed Asif Ali Zardari as the PPP’s nominee.

