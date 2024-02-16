Sindh Police chief visits KATI

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Thurs­day paid a visit to the Korangi Associa­tion of Trade and Industry (KATI), ac­companied by Additional IGP Karachi, AIGP Admin, SSP Korangi, and other police officials.

Upon arrival, Deputy Pattern-in-Chief of KATI, Zubair Chhaya, along with President Syed Johar Ali and other office bearers, warmly welcomed the IGP Sindh, said a news release. During the visit, KATI office bearers provided a comprehensive briefing on neigh­bourhood care/community policing and security measures in place at KATI.

The IGP examined proposals to es­tablish Korangi Industrial Area as a model zone for community policing and issued further directives accord­ingly. He announced the allocation of an additional 200 police personnel to enhance security at KATI, underscor­ing the importance of leveraging tech­nology for robust security measures.

Highlighting the significance of technology in modern security frame­works, he advocated for the establish­ment of a digital data center for Ko­rangi industries to manage employee records securely. Moreover, the IGP pledged to facilitate the sharing of fa­cial recognition technology with KATI to deter criminal infiltration and en­sure industry security.

Addressing societal attitudes to­wards law enforcement, he stressed the importance of regular awareness campaigns to foster respect and com­pliance with the law. Riffat Mukhtar Raja affirmed the commitment of Sindh Police to bolster community po­licing efforts, emphasizing the impor­tance of addressing the needs of the business community as a top priority.

Furthermore, he underscored the potential of transforming Korangi Industrial Area into a model zone to stimulate industrial and commercial growth, commending the collabora­tive efforts between KATI represen­tatives and senior police officials in this endeavor.