Friday, February 16, 2024
Sindh PPHI inaugurates new Mother and Child Health Centre in Mirpurkhas

APP
February 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

MIRPURKHAS  -  The Chief Executive Officer of PPHI Sindh Javed Ali Jagirani inaugurated the newly renovated building of Mother and Child Health Center Abdul Qayyum Khair in Mirpurkhas to provide better health fa­cilities to the people, on Thursday here. According to official sources of People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Sindh, CEO Javed Ali Jagirani said that PPHI Sindh is committed to providing basic health facilities to the people, especially in the rural areas. He added that PPHI Sindh is work­ing hard to improve the quality and accessibility of primary health care services, so that the people can benefit from modern and reliable health care at their doorstep. He also praised the efforts of the staff and the management of PPHI Sindh for their dedication and professionalism. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Vissar, District Manager PPHI Mirpurkhas Jethanand, Col. Farooq Mehr, District Manager PPHI Col. Akhtar Ali and other dignitaries.

Govt slashes RLNG prices by up to 9pc for Sui gas companies

APP

