Friday, February 16, 2024
Singer Nazamani house robbed for third time

February 16, 2024
LARKANA   -   Singer Ashique Nizamani has re­quested Inspector General of Sindh Police and SSP Larka­na to help recover his loss as his house is robbed for third time and no progress has been made to identify and arrest the culprits. In a press conference here Thursday along with his sons, Singer Nizamani complained that he is living in slum like area in a poor house. He has al­ready submitted written complaints in the office of the SSP Larkana and in Po­lice Station Rehmatpur but no action is taken yet.

APP

