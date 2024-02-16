South Punjab Secretariat nears completion

MULTAN - The Civil Secretariat South Punjab was swiftly advancing towards its final stages, marking a significant milestone for the region. Noteworthy progress includes the near-completion of the secretariat building itself, with the Government Officers Residences (GOR) already finalised. In a review meeting held on Thursday, chaired by Ad­ditional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar and attended by officials including Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur, Section Officer Develop­ment Hafiz Khurshid Malik and Project Director IDAP Faisal Zaman, essential steps were outlined to ensure the seamless integration of modern amenities. The meeting also discussed about the allocation of funds for the purchase of computers, sound systems, office furniture, and solar power systems, underlining the commitment to efficien­cy and sustainability. Addressing the meeting, Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar stressed the importance of outfitting secretar­ies’ offices with state-of-the-art equipment to fa­cilitate seamless communication, including video conferencing capabilities and high-speed laptops tailored for the e-filing system.

Project Director Faisal Zaman briefed the meeting about upcoming installation of solar power systems. With contracts slated for the installation of 1 MW solar system within the Secretariat and a 90 KW system in GOR, sustain­ability remains at the forefront of the project. The meeting also highlighted significant finan­cial investments, with 77 million rupees ear­marked for the purchase of furniture and plans underway for the construction of additional res­idences in GOR, further bolstering infrastruc­ture development in the region.