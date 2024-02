SUKKUR - SSP Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh held an open court at his office here on Thurs­day listened to public grievances and ordered early resolution of these problems. He said that the basic purpose of these open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public griev­ances at their doorsteps. Provision of justice was the topmost priority of police department and no negli­gence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.