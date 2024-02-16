SSP Ops Islamabad commends officers and cops for maintaining law and order during elections

ISLAMABAD - The Senior Su­perintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islam­abad Malik Jameel Zafar has lauded the efforts of cops and officers of capital city police for maintaining law and or­der during general elec­tions 2024. He also com­mended the officers and cops for peforming du­ties during polling with commitment and dedi­cation, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. He said that following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Senior Superinten­dent of Police (Opera­tions) presided over a crime meeting. The meeting was attended by all Zonal DPOs, SDPOs and all incharge police stations. SSP Operations commended all the offi­cers for good duties dur­ing the elections. He re­viewed the performance of all police stations in detail. During the meet­ing, the SSP Operations reviewed the crime situation in the federal capital and commended the performance of the police officials for effec­tive measures in crime combating. SSP Opera­tions also emphasized the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures. He directed all Zone DPOs to boost the campaign against drug peddlers in dif­ferent areas of the city adding that a special crackdown against pro­claimed offenders and absconders should be started immediately. He further directed the offi­cials to ensure the arrest of the suspects involved in dacoity, vehicle and motorcycle theft espe­cially against those in­volved in murder cases adding that the ratio of challan of the cases and recoveries should be in­creased. He also asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes. He further said that pa­trolling of dolphin and police stations should be made more effective and purposeful. The cam­paign against beggars should be accelerated, especially their facilita­tors should be identified and arrested, he added. He also directed the of­ficers to prioritize the security and protection of citizens’ lives and properties. At the end, he called upon all offi­cers to fulfill their duties with utmost diligence and courage, emphasiz­ing that they are part of an esteemed police force, and the dignity and honor of this force are their responsibility.