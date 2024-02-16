Steps being taken for financial stability of KDA: DG

KARACHI - All possible measures are being taken to bring Karachi Development Authority (KDA), on the track of eco­nomic stability on a permanent basis.

These views were expressed by Director General KDA Naveed An­war while reviewing the renovation and ongoing development works of Civic Center Building. On this occa­sion, DG KDA Naveed Anwar issued orders to Chief Engineer Tariq Rafi to repair the sewage system, lights, and washrooms in the building, con­struct the footpath around the build­ing and ensure completion of these works within one month.

The Chief Engineer KDA while briefing DG KDA said that one As­sistant Executive Engineer and two Sub Engineers have been posted on every three floors while Executive Engineer Building and Executive En­gineer Mechanical Civil are respon­sible cleaning and maintenance, who wiill submit progress report of main­tenance and ongoing development works on daily basis. The DG KDA is­sued orders to install signboards on the ground floor and gate numbers and logos at the entrances and exits of Civic Center Building.

Later, DG KDA inspected the inter­nal command and control and the polyclinic.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced transfers and postings of various officers and officials on Thursday. Mohsin Ghori was trans­ferred and appointed as the Deputy Airport Manager of Peshawar Air­port. Sajjad Haider was made Airport Manager Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ayaz Afridi appointed as Manager Airside Islamabad Airport, Muham­mad Arshad as Deputy Director Air­port Services Quetta Airport.

Ghazala Siddiqui was transferred from CAA headquarters to Karachi Airport. Uzma Parveen was appoint­ed as Deputy Director Airport Servic­es CAA Headquarters Karachi.

After the approval of Director Gen­eral Civil Aviation Authority, human resource department issued the noti­fication of transfers and postings.