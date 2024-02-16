Student struggle

Since its inception, Sukkur IBA University has stood as a bea­con of merit, quality, and excellence in education, particularly for the un­derprivileged students across Sindh. However, recent developments have cast a shadow over its commitment to upholding these values. The de­parture of founding Vice-Chancel­lor Nisar Ahmed Siddique seems to have signaled a departure from the university’s dedication to excel­lence, particularly evident in the ad­ministration’s handling of the Sindh Talent Hunt Program (STHP).

The STHP has long been hailed as a lifeline for talented yet financially disadvantaged students, providing them with the opportunity to pur­sue undergraduate degrees on fully funded scholarships. This program, covering not only tuition but also monthly stipends, hostel accom­modations, and essential academ­ic materials, has been instrumental in nurturing the potential of count­less deserving individuals. Howev­er, under the tenure of the new vice-chancellor, the program’s integrity has been compromised.

It is deeply disheartening to learn that deserving students enrolled in the STHP are being denied their rightful entitlements. The absence of monthly stipends and hostel ac­commodations, which were once essential components of the pro­gram, has plunged these students into a myriad of challenges. Many find themselves struggling to afford private accommodations, which are prohibitively expensive and place an undue financial burden on al­ready marginalized individuals.

The Sindh government’s generous allocation of Rs. 13 billion towards the STHP underscores the impor­tance and value placed on provid­ing equal educational opportuni­ties for all. However, the failure of the university administration to ensure the proper distribution of these funds reflects a disregard for the welfare and future prospects of deserving students.

It is imperative that the authori­ties concerned take swift and deci­sive action to rectify this injustice. The students enrolled in the STHP deserve more than empty promises and bureaucratic indifference. They deserve the full extent of the support and resources promised to them, as outlined in the program’s mandate. As advocates for equity and excel­lence in education, we must raise our voices in solidarity with these students and demand accountabil­ity from the university administra­tion. The denial of basic rights such as monthly stipends and hostel ac­commodations not only undermines the integrity of the STHP but also perpetuates systemic inequality and denies deserving individuals the op­portunity to fulfill their potential.

The time has come for the vice-chancellor and all relevant stake­holders to prioritize the needs and well-being of the students. Uphold­ing excellence means more than just maintaining a reputation; it re­quires a steadfast commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all, regardless of background or cir­cumstance. It is incumbent upon the university administration to honor its obligations and grant stu­dents the reasonable facilities they are entitled to under the STHP. Any­thing less would be a betrayal of the principles upon which Sukkur IBA University was founded.

PEHLAJ KUMAR,

Khairpur Mirs.