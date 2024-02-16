Student struggle

Since its inception, Sukkur IBA University has stood as a beacon of merit, quality, and excellence in education, particularly for the underprivileged students across Sindh. However, recent developments have cast a shadow over its commitment to upholding these values. The departure of founding Vice-Chancellor Nisar Ahmed Siddique seems to have signaled a departure from the university’s dedication to excellence, particularly evident in the administration’s handling of the Sindh Talent Hunt Program (STHP).
The STHP has long been hailed as a lifeline for talented yet financially disadvantaged students, providing them with the opportunity to pursue undergraduate degrees on fully funded scholarships. This program, covering not only tuition but also monthly stipends, hostel accommodations, and essential academic materials, has been instrumental in nurturing the potential of countless deserving individuals. However, under the tenure of the new vice-chancellor, the program’s integrity has been compromised.
It is deeply disheartening to learn that deserving students enrolled in the STHP are being denied their rightful entitlements. The absence of monthly stipends and hostel accommodations, which were once essential components of the program, has plunged these students into a myriad of challenges. Many find themselves struggling to afford private accommodations, which are prohibitively expensive and place an undue financial burden on already marginalized individuals.
The Sindh government’s generous allocation of Rs. 13 billion towards the STHP underscores the importance and value placed on providing equal educational opportunities for all. However, the failure of the university administration to ensure the proper distribution of these funds reflects a disregard for the welfare and future prospects of deserving students.
It is imperative that the authorities concerned take swift and decisive action to rectify this injustice. The students enrolled in the STHP deserve more than empty promises and bureaucratic indifference. They deserve the full extent of the support and resources promised to them, as outlined in the program’s mandate. As advocates for equity and excellence in education, we must raise our voices in solidarity with these students and demand accountability from the university administration. The denial of basic rights such as monthly stipends and hostel accommodations not only undermines the integrity of the STHP but also perpetuates systemic inequality and denies deserving individuals the opportunity to fulfill their potential.
The time has come for the vice-chancellor and all relevant stakeholders to prioritize the needs and well-being of the students. Upholding excellence means more than just maintaining a reputation; it requires a steadfast commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all, regardless of background or circumstance. It is incumbent upon the university administration to honor its obligations and grant students the reasonable facilities they are entitled to under the STHP. Anything less would be a betrayal of the principles upon which Sukkur IBA University was founded.
PEHLAJ KUMAR,
Khairpur Mirs.