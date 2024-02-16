Friday, February 16, 2024
SU celebrates International Anthropology Day

February 16, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The De­partment of Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Sindh Jamshoro marked International Anthropology Day in collaboration with the American Anthropological Association (AAA) here on Thursday. The faculty mem­bers illuminated Anthropol­ogy’s diverse facets, empha­sizing its holistic approach to tackling complex issues through scientific research. On the occasion, the Chair­man Department of Anthro­pology & Archeology Dr. M. Hanif Laghari, faculty mem­bers Dr Abdul Razaq Chan­na, Dr Muhbat Ali Shah, Dr Rafique Wassan, Ali Taqi and others engaged in fruitful discussions with their stu­dents about the future op­portunities within the field.

