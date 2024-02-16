SU celebrates International Anthropology Day

HYDERABAD - The Department of Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Sindh Jamshoro marked International Anthropology Day in collaboration with the American Anthropological Association (AAA) here on Thursday. The faculty members illuminated Anthropology’s diverse facets, emphasizing its holistic approach to tackling complex issues through scientific research. On the occasion, the Chairman Department of Anthropology & Archeology Dr. M. Hanif Laghari, faculty members Dr Abdul Razaq Channa, Dr Muhbat Ali Shah, Dr Rafique Wassan, Ali Taqi and others engaged in fruitful discussions with their students about the future opportunities within the field.