Thrilling finishes define day three of Bank Alfalah National Open Polo C’ship

LAHORE - The Lahore Polo Club witnessed two gripping contests on Thurs­day during the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Champion­ship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024, marking an electrifying third day of the tournament.

In a nail-biting opening match, DS Polo narrowly over­came BN Polo with a final score of 8-7. The match was a showcase of exceptional skill and determination, with DS Polo sealing a hard-fought vic­tory. Maxwell Charlton was the standout performer for DS Polo, single-handedly scoring all eight goals and earning the title of the match’s hero. On the op­posing side, BN Polo’s Santiago Loza led his team’s effort with four spectacular goals, sup­ported by Hilario Ruiz with two goals, and Hamza Mawaz Khan adding one to their tally.

The encounter commenced with DS Polo quickly asserting their dominance, netting two consecutive goals. BN Polo re­sponded before the first chuk­ker concluded, narrowing the gap to 2-1. An intense battle ensued, with both teams ex­changing goals and the lead os­cillating. Despite a tightly con­tested fourth chukker, DS Polo managed to maintain a slender advantage, ultimately clinching the match in the decisive fifth chukker. The day’s second face-off saw FG Polo clinch a victory against Olympia/AZB Polo with a scoreline mirroring the first match, 8-7. FG Polo’s triumph was spearheaded by Raul Lapla­cette, who scored an impressive six goals, with Raja Mikayial Sami and Llorente contributing one goal each. For Olympia/AZB Polo, Novillo Astrada matched Laplacette’s prowess with six goals, and Abdul Rehman Mon­noo added one.

Olympia/AZB opened the match strongly, netting two goals to FG Polo’s one, securing an early 2-1 lead. They contin­ued their momentum into the second chukker, adding another goal to widen the gap to 3-1. However, FG Polo responded with vigor, scoring three con­secutive goals to edge ahead with a narrow 4-3 lead. The match intensified in the third chukker when Olympia/AZB equalized at 4-4, thanks to a skillful 30-yard penalty conver­sion. Undeterred, FG Polo show­cased their prowess by netting two quick goals, reclaiming the lead at 6-4. They solidified their advantage in the fourth chukker with another goal, extending their lead to 7-4.