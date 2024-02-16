Thrilling finishes define day three of Bank Alfalah National Open Polo C’ship

LAHORE - The Lahore Polo Club witnessed two gripping contests on Thursday during the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024, marking an electrifying third day of the tournament.
In a nail-biting opening match, DS Polo narrowly overcame BN Polo with a final score of 8-7. The match was a showcase of exceptional skill and determination, with DS Polo sealing a hard-fought victory. Maxwell Charlton was the standout performer for DS Polo, single-handedly scoring all eight goals and earning the title of the match’s hero. On the opposing side, BN Polo’s Santiago Loza led his team’s effort with four spectacular goals, supported by Hilario Ruiz with two goals, and Hamza Mawaz Khan adding one to their tally.
The encounter commenced with DS Polo quickly asserting their dominance, netting two consecutive goals. BN Polo responded before the first chukker concluded, narrowing the gap to 2-1. An intense battle ensued, with both teams exchanging goals and the lead oscillating. Despite a tightly contested fourth chukker, DS Polo managed to maintain a slender advantage, ultimately clinching the match in the decisive fifth chukker. The day’s second face-off saw FG Polo clinch a victory against Olympia/AZB Polo with a scoreline mirroring the first match, 8-7. FG Polo’s triumph was spearheaded by Raul Laplacette, who scored an impressive six goals, with Raja Mikayial Sami and Llorente contributing one goal each. For Olympia/AZB Polo, Novillo Astrada matched Laplacette’s prowess with six goals, and Abdul Rehman Monnoo added one.
Olympia/AZB opened the match strongly, netting two goals to FG Polo’s one, securing an early 2-1 lead. They continued their momentum into the second chukker, adding another goal to widen the gap to 3-1. However, FG Polo responded with vigor, scoring three consecutive goals to edge ahead with a narrow 4-3 lead. The match intensified in the third chukker when Olympia/AZB equalized at 4-4, thanks to a skillful 30-yard penalty conversion. Undeterred, FG Polo showcased their prowess by netting two quick goals, reclaiming the lead at 6-4. They solidified their advantage in the fourth chukker with another goal, extending their lead to 7-4.