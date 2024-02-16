Friday, February 16, 2024
Trader shot dead in Burewala

Staff Reporter
February 16, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA    -   Armed outlaw alleged­ly shot at and killed a trader over business-related is­sues in the limits of Model Town police on Thursday. According to details, a grain market broker named Malik Muhammad Akram was coming to the city from his house Marzi Pura. Meanwhile, an armed outlaw named Aslam Shahzad alias Kuba Butt opened fire on the trader and allegedly killed him near Vehari Ba­zaar and fled away. Model Town police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. DSP Burewala Zafar Iqbal Dogar formed po­lice teams for the arrest of the accused.

