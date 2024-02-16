Friday, February 16, 2024
Two Muzaffargarh girls burnt alive in house fire

Our Staff Reporter
February 16, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH  -  Two minor sisters burn to death while another girl sustained injuries as hut of wood caught fire in Basti Goram Pitafi Chowk on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, three minor girls including two sisters were present into their house when sud­denly fire erupted in hut made with wood near Basti Goram Pitafi Chowk, Mondka Road.

As a result, seven years old Hijab daughter of Ansar and eight years old Nayyab daughter of Ansar burnt alive while eight years old Dua Fatima daughter of Abid sustained serious burn injuries as 84 percent body burnt.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured girl to district headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

MEDIATOR KILLED IN BRAWL

Mediator in the fight was killed by repeated strike of dagger at Alipur Road, Chowk Munda here on Thurs­day. According to police, a man named Riyaz Shah, resident of moza Burhan­pur, was having a fight with youth, Muhammad Hassan when a local person, Naveed Iqbal tried to end the scuffle by mediation. 

SCCI marks Pak-China bond with art and culture

However, the move to resolve the brawl enraged Muhammad Hassan further, who attacked Naveed Iqbal with the dagger, and killed him on the spot. Khan Garh police station arrest­ed the killer after getting information from another local person. 

Case has been registered and inves­tigation is underway.

