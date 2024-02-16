UK economy entered recession ahead of election

LONDON - Britain slid into recession last year on el­evated inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, official data showed Thursday, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before this year’s general election.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.3 per­cent in the fourth quarter of 2023 after contracting 0.1 percent in the prior three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. That places the economy in recession, which is defined as two successive quarters of falling GDP.

The ONS noted that all main sectors shrank in the fourth quarter -- with man­ufacturing, construction and wholesale being the biggest drags on growth -- but added the economy was broadly flat overall in 2023. Sunak, whose governing Conser­vatives are trailing Keir Starmer’s main op­position Labour Party ahead of the election due this year, has pledged to grow the econ­omy as one of his top five priorities. News of the recession comes as voters go to the polls in two by-elections on Thursday, with the Conservatives fearful of losing one-time strongholds in Wellingborough, central England, and Kingswood in the southwest.