University needed

Awaran is one of the largest districts of Balochistan province. It shares its border with Gwadar, Lasbela, Kech, Panjgur, Khuzdar, and Kharan. Awaran has immense potential and rich cultural heritage, but it stands deprived of development and education. Since its establishment as a separate district in November 1992, Awaran has played a pivotal role in the economic development of Balochistan. Despite its significant contributions, the absence of a university in Awaran is affecting the local educational landscape rather negatively. The area deserves a university.
ADNAN DAWOOD,
Kech.