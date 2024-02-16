University needed

Friday, February 16, 2024
February 16, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Awaran is one of the largest dis­tricts of Balochistan province. It shares its border with Gwadar, Lasbela, Kech, Panjgur, Khuzdar, and Kharan. Awaran has immense potential and rich cultural heri­tage, but it stands deprived of de­velopment and education. Since its establishment as a separate dis­trict in November 1992, Awaran has played a pivotal role in the eco­nomic development of Balochistan. Despite its significant contribu­tions, the absence of a university in Awaran is affecting the local educa­tional landscape rather negatively. The area deserves a university.

ADNAN DAWOOD, 

Kech.

