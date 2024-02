WASHINGTON - The United States has called the efforts being made to form a coalition government in Pakistan in the wake of general elections as the coun­try’s “internal matter,” saying it looks forward to working with the government that the Pakistani people have elect­ed. “Look, that is ultimate­ly an internal matter,” State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller told report­ers in response to a question about the exclusion of a ma­jor political party from the coalition government.