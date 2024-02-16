Virk calls for helping poor, needy persons in Ramazan

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the holy month of Rama­zan is approaching, the deserving are waiting for our help, so we should tighten our belts for their help and prosperity. Rich persons of Pakistan, including over­seas Pakistanis, should approach the man­agement of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust for their Zakat and donation, he said. It is our privilege to spend Zakat, donations and charity for the welfare of the deserving in a transparent manner, he added. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk fur­ther said that our charity hospital in the auspices of Minar-e-Pakistan is a pioneer in serving the deserving poor and sick of the society. He said this is more prefer­able to deliver Zakat amount to the ben­eficiaries in time. He said that donors and philanthropists should heal the wounds of the poor people like a sincere person.

Don’t delay in helping the deserving, needy and poor, he said.

He said that Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust is an authentic, reliable and dignified wel­fare center.