Woman abducts, throws two children of sister in canal over personal grudge

GUJRANWALA - A woman over differences with sister threw her two minor children in canal here on Thursday. Police ar­rested the accused and re­covered body of one child. According to detail, the incident took place in ju­risdiction of Baghbanpura police station, Gujranwala where accused Nazia ab­ducted the four children of her sister visiting the house of parents. The abductor threw 2.5-year-old Bisma and 1.5-year-old Farhan in Upper Chenab Canal while five-year-old Sehar and three-year-old Usman man­aged to escape. The police arrested the accused Na­zia. Sehar and Uswa were handed over to parents. Body of two and half years old Bisma was recovered from canal while search for body of one and half year old Farhan was underway.