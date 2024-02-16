Won’t talk to anyone until stolen mandate is returned: Parvez Elahi

ISLAMABAD - Former chief minister of Punjab and President PTI Ch Parvez Ela­hi has said that their party would not hold talks with any party until their stolen mandate is returned. “We won’t talk to anyone until our stolen mandate is returned. There is nothing wrong in talks and we are ready but we need our man­date back first,” said Elahi said this while informally talking to media after court appearance here yester­day. He further added that Shehbaz Sharif is an evil man as he hasn’t forgiven even his elder brother yet. They returned as “Ladlay” but they didn’t understand Imran Khan and his politics. Now is the time they should know who Imran Khan is. Sharifs have got panicked now.

Pervez Elahi appeared in the court yesterday for the hearing of cases registered on terrorism against Imran Khan and over a doz­en PTI leaders for indulging in van­dalism, attacking security person­nel, and creating unrest outside the judicial complex Islamabad ahead of a court hearing of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

Major Tahir Sadiq from Attock also attended the hearing and had a brief discussion with Parvez Elahi. Elahi has been granted bail in these cases but his legal team hasn’t paid the surety bonds to the court. Sardar Raziq, attorney of Parvez Elahi, while talking to The Nation said that we haven’t paid the sure­ty bonds because we know they’ll re-arrest us in other cases.

Also, Anti-Terrorism Court of Is­lamabad on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the vandalism case.

Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case, who extended the accused’s judicial remand for 14 days. The court adjourned the case till February 29.

Meanwhile, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan reserved its judg­ment on the provincial assembly Punjab seat where Parvez Elahi has alleged that his opponent and nephew Chaudhry Salik Hussain won the election through rigging.