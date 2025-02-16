3-day Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations to start from Feb 25 at Islamabad Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD - Three-day Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations would start on February 25 at Islamabad Sports Complex. Arrangements are being finalised in this regard in Islamabad. On Saturday, a meeting, held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, reviewed the arrangements being made for Jashan-e-Baharan (Spring Festival). The meeting was called on the directions of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by relevant assistant commissioners, officials from CDA, DMA, and district administration.

According to a press release, a detailed review was taken of the arrangements and planning for the Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations, scheduled to take place on February 25, 26, and 27, at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

The meeting was informed that various colourful and unique activities for the grand event have been planned for the three days. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad told the meeting that the celebrations are being held after a long time in Islamabad and added all preparations for the successful conduct of the event have been finalized.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad emphasized that effective coordination and cooperation among CDA, district administration, Islamabad Police, and other departments is essential to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. He urged that rehearsal for the event begin at the Sports Complex from next week.

The meeting was briefed that the programs of Jashan-e-Baharan will include folk dance, Kathak dance, Khatak dance, and various other cultural performances. The three-day festival will also feature grand fireworks, a food festival, musical program, an army band, Kalash dance, and much more.

Diplomats from various countries and the general public will be invited to the festival. Deputy Commissioner instructed that a separate seating area be arranged for families, school and university students during the celebrations. He emphasized that the purpose of the festival is to highlight the beauty of Islamabad, promote national culture, harmony and provide entertainment to the citizens.

He further directed that advertising and city branding related to the event should take place throughout Islamabad.

Irfan Nawaz Memon also mentioned that an excellent traffic plan should be prepared for the event and proper parking arrangements should be made for cooperation with the traffic police.

He directed the officials that separate entry and exit routes and areas be designated for families and children during the festival. He also instructed Islamabad Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Furthermore, the relevant assistant commissioners will oversee various activities related to the festival as duties have been assigned to relevant officers and staff.