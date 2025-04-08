4.8 earthquake magnitude jolted twin cities on Saturday night at 10:48 pm

ISLAMABAD - A 4.8 earthquake magnitude jolted in twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday night at 10:48 pm. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Murree, Gujar Khan,Talagang , Jhelum ,Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK and Rawalpindi. A low-intensity earthquake shook Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Saturday night. The magnitude of the earthquake, which struck the twin cities at 10:48 pm, was 4.8 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was eight kilometers Southeast of the twin cities. The earthquake origin was 17 kilmetres deep. People came out of their homes and no causality was reported by NSMC till last reports.