9th edition of Women Tech Quest held

KARACHI - Women Tech Quest, the pioneer tech competition for women in Pakistan, an initiative of 10Pearls, is a platform for students and professional women to compete, learn, network and showcase their competency and talent in tech. The 9th edition of Women Tech Quest took place on Saturday and was physically held in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Over 3000 women from various fields of technology attended the event. WTQ was launched back in 2017 as a competition dedicated to highlighting women in tech, providing them a platform to showcase their skills, gain widespread recognition, and win great cash prizes and exposure to further fuel their careers. The competition having been a longstanding success in Pakistan, was also launched in Costa Rica, Latin America, marking a significant milestone in its global outreach in 2024. Keeping up in line with the essence of expansion, fostering innovation, and diversity, Women Tech Quest 2025 expanded beyond their own premises and was held in premier tech institutes of NUST in Islamabad and UCP in Lahore, marking a significant uptake in participation and attendance. According to Syeda Sana Hussain, Head of People & Programs – EMEA, 10Pearls, “The 9th chapter of Women Tech Quest has solidified its purpose in the minds of young, female tech-enthusiasts nationwide. It goes to show that our vision 9 years ago of creating an inclusive space of women to come forward in tech has come to fruition and with each year we are just getting bigger and better.

Every year, we are breaking even more barriers and reaching out to more and more women. Now all our focus is on the next WTQ which will mark a decade of empowering women and accelerating careers! “

The competition comprised three streams; Coding, Testing and Design. The Coding competition included a series of problems presented to the participants; they could use any programming language to solve them. The Testing competition presented contestants with a set of objectives to test database and automation concepts; while the Design Competition required participants to solve a UI/UX challenge, and their approach towards user research, persona building and user flows was gauged.

There were two categories – Professional and Student – for each stream, in each city. Each city had 6 winners, so in total 18 winners were announced. Winners received grand cash prizes and shields, whereas all participants received swag kits and certificates of participation.