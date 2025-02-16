America’s guaranteed support for Europe is over: Zelensky

MUNICH - Ukraine’s president has warned the days of guaranteed US support for Europe are over, as he urged the continent to band together to create a united army and foreign policy. Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in a week when a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump raised fears in Kyiv that it was being frozen out of negotiations, with the White House also downplaying the prospects of Ukraine joining NATO. “A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at that table. That says a lot,” Zelensky said in a robust speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. “The old days are over – when America supported Europe just because it always had,” he added. Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on stage at the security conference, Zelensky conceded that he was “not happy” that Trump’s first call was with Putin. The Ukrainian leader warned that it would be even “more dangerous” however if Trump meets with the Russian president before him. Trump hasn’t provided any commitment to meeting Zelensky first, the Ukrainian president said. The US president did however understand the need to “meet urgently” to discuss “concrete plans” to end the war, Zelensky added. The Ukrainian leader spoke the day after US Vice President JD Vance eviscerated America’s European allies at the security conference, in a speech that barely touched on the issue of Ukraine and a potential settlement with Russia.

“Yesterday here in Munich, the US vice president made it clear – decades of the old relationship between Europe and America are ending. From now on, things will be different, and Europe needs to adjust to that,” Zelensky said. The Ukrainian president called for a united European army, as he acknowledged that the United States may not continue to provide military support as it once did. “Let’s be honest – now we can’t rule out the possibility that America might say ‘No’ to Europe on issues that threaten it. Many leaders have talked about Europe that needs its own military – an Army of Europe,” he said.