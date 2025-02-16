Sunday, February 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Amir, Aimen excel in Punjab Junior Tennis

Amir, Aimen excel in Punjab Junior Tennis
Our Staff Reporter
February 16, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The 3rd Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2025 continued with thrilling semifinal action at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. Amir Mazari of Aitchison College and Aimen Rehan delivered dominant performances, securing their spots in the finals of their respective categories. Mazari stormed into the boys U-18 final with a commanding 6-1 victory over Abdullah Pirzada, while also securing a 6-0 triumph against Aryan Hassan in the boys U-16 semifinal. In the girls U-12 semifinal, Aimen Rehan showcased her prowess, outclassing Wajeeha Fatima 6-0. In other boys U-18 semifinal, Omer Jawad eased past Shabie ul Hassan 6-0 to book his place in the final. In the girls U-18 category, Labika Durab dominated Esha Rabi 6-0, while Bismel Zia triumphed over Sania Zahra 6-1. The boys U-14 semifinals saw Ohad-e-Mustafa defeat Shahzain Faisal 6-1, while Pirzada Ramiz Ahmad overpowered Aaliyan Ali 6-0. In the girls U-14 semifinal, Khadija Khalil secured a hard-fought 6-3 victory against Esha Rabi. The boys/girls U-10 pre-quarterfinals featured intense battles, with M. Ehsan Bari edging Mustafa Zia 7-6 in a closely contested match. Other winners included Salman Pirzada, Daniyal Afzal Malik, Pirzada Wajih Ahmad, Omer Hassan Pirzada, Musa Pirzada, and Daniyal Abdullah, who all advanced to the next stage. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, and Rashid Malik, SEVP of PLTA, will grace the prize distribution ceremony as chief guests.

CM Murad launches solar panel distribution program in Sukkur

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1739603880.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025