Amir, Aimen excel in Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE - The 3rd Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2025 continued with thrilling semifinal action at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. Amir Mazari of Aitchison College and Aimen Rehan delivered dominant performances, securing their spots in the finals of their respective categories. Mazari stormed into the boys U-18 final with a commanding 6-1 victory over Abdullah Pirzada, while also securing a 6-0 triumph against Aryan Hassan in the boys U-16 semifinal. In the girls U-12 semifinal, Aimen Rehan showcased her prowess, outclassing Wajeeha Fatima 6-0. In other boys U-18 semifinal, Omer Jawad eased past Shabie ul Hassan 6-0 to book his place in the final. In the girls U-18 category, Labika Durab dominated Esha Rabi 6-0, while Bismel Zia triumphed over Sania Zahra 6-1. The boys U-14 semifinals saw Ohad-e-Mustafa defeat Shahzain Faisal 6-1, while Pirzada Ramiz Ahmad overpowered Aaliyan Ali 6-0. In the girls U-14 semifinal, Khadija Khalil secured a hard-fought 6-3 victory against Esha Rabi. The boys/girls U-10 pre-quarterfinals featured intense battles, with M. Ehsan Bari edging Mustafa Zia 7-6 in a closely contested match. Other winners included Salman Pirzada, Daniyal Afzal Malik, Pirzada Wajih Ahmad, Omer Hassan Pirzada, Musa Pirzada, and Daniyal Abdullah, who all advanced to the next stage. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, and Rashid Malik, SEVP of PLTA, will grace the prize distribution ceremony as chief guests.