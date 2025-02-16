An Incident Offers Many Lessons

I am deeply troubled by the tragic incident in Lahore that led to the murder of Inspector Safi Naizi, a dedicated public servant. This incident has ignited discussions on social media, where some individuals have shockingly responded with joy and celebration. Such reactions reflect a deeper societal problem that must be addressed.

The victim’s family has lost a father, brother, and son, while the perpetrator’s family is also suffering the consequences of his actions. The accused, Adeel, has been arrested and will face legal proceedings.

Islam teaches that the unjust killing of one human being is akin to killing all of humanity, highlighting the sacred value of life. This murder, however, was the result of complex underlying factors, including repeated humiliation and power dynamics.

According to the FIR and Adeel’s video statement, Inspector Naizi frequently insulted and cursed Adeel, who ran a motorcycle workshop near his house. This sustained verbal abuse deeply wounded Adeel’s dignity, creating a toxic situation that tragically escalated to violence.

While verbal abuse is not punishable by severe legal penalties, it raises a troubling question: do we live under the rule of law, or are we governed by a system where power dictates justice? Adeel had alternatives—relocating his workshop, seeking alternative employment, or pursuing legal action—but he was ultimately driven to commit an irreversible act.

This case underscores the urgent need for societal change. With rising poverty, unemployment, and injustice, people’s sense of self-worth is deteriorating. We must address these underlying issues to prevent such tragedies in the future.

I urge the authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure justice is served. Additionally, the government must take proactive steps to address the deeper societal issues that led to this incident, fostering a culture of respect, empathy, and fairness.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.