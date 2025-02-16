The UN’s latest report confirming that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) continues to receive financial and logistical support from the Afghan Taliban is an inconvenient truth that Kabul can no longer brush aside. Pakistan has repeatedly raised this concern with Afghan authorities, only to be met with outright denial. Yet, with an international organisation now validating these claims, the evidence is undeniable. The Afghan government’s refusal to acknowledge this reality not only strains its relations with Pakistan but also weakens its credibility on the global stage.

The persistence of TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan is a key impediment to peace in the region. Pakistan has suffered immensely at the hands of these militants, and their ability to operate freely across the border is unacceptable. The Afghan Taliban cannot have it both ways—seeking legitimacy as a responsible governing authority while simultaneously harbouring elements that destabilise a neighbouring country. If it is serious about fostering good relations with Pakistan, it must take decisive action against TTP and sever all forms of support, whether tacit or overt.

This issue is not just about diplomatic tensions; it has real consequences for regional security. The UN’s findings should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders, including those who have backed the Afghan Taliban in the hopes of stability. If Afghanistan continues down this path of denial and inaction, it risks further isolation at a time when it can least afford it. The burden of proof is no longer on Pakistan—it is now on Kabul to demonstrate that it is willing to act as a responsible state. The world is watching, and so is Pakistan.