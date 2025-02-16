Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of sabotaging Hollywood career

LOS ANGELES - Sources suggest Angelina Jolie believes is sabotaging her career, specifically blaming him for her recent Academy Awards snub for her performance in Maria. Jolie and Pitt, who were together from 2006 to 2016 and officially divorced in 2019, have a history of conflict, including allegations of verbal and physical abuse during a 2016 flight incident. The situation has reportedly worsened, with their children distancing themselves from Pitt and dropping his last name. Per RadarOnline.com reports, Jolie suspects Pitt is actively working to exclude her from the industry, potentially with the help of Jennifer Aniston. “There was a ton of buzz about how her performance in Maria was a career-defining role,” an insider told the outlet. “And she was fully expecting to win the Oscar. “The fact that she didn’t even get nominated is unbelievable to her. She believed this would be the role that would return her to the top of the Hollywood heap. “She’s sure that being totally passed over is Brad’s work. Angie feels that Brad purposely tried to make her look like the bad guy in their breakup, and she’s convinced his smear campaign worked.”